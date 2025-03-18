Gunnar Henderson Injury: Takes batting practice

Henderson (intercostal) took batting practice Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Recovering from a mild right intercostal muscle strain, Henderson continues to ramp up his baseball activities as he attempts to get ready in time for Opening Day. He will surely need to get some at-bats in a game setting soon in order to have a shot to be active for the opener, and it's not clear when that might happen. If Henderson has to miss some time, the Orioles would slide Jackson Holliday over to shortstop and likely use Ramon Urias at second base.