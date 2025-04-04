Gunnar Henderson News: Activated ahead of season debut
The Orioles activated Henderson (intercostal) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Henderson got a late start to the season after suffering a right intercostal strain in late February, but he's ready to go after playing five rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk and slugging a pair of home runs. The 23-year-old superstar finished fourth in the American League MVP voting in 2024 after collecting an .893 OPS with 37 home runs and 21 stolen bases.
