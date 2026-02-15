Gunnar Henderson News: Back at camp Sunday

Henderson (personal) rejoined the Orioles at camp Sunday and was spotted participating in infield work, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Henderson missed three days of workouts while attending to a personal matter, but the brief absence shouldn't affect his readiness for the start of the season. The 24-year-old shortstop is scheduled to leave camp again later this month to report to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic in advance of its first exhibition game March 3 against the Giants in Arizona.