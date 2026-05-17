Gunnar Henderson News: Fills stat sheet in win

Henderson went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Henderson was a monster all afternoon, tallying his first four-hit effort of the campaign while also homering and stealing a base in the same game for the second time this season. It was a much-needed performance for the 24-year-old, who entered the contest just 10-for-60 with no home runs across 14 games in May. Perhaps this will help get him going, as he's slashing an underwhelming .214/.269/.423 with 10 long balls, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and six stolen bases across 212 plate appearances so far in 2026.