Gunnar Henderson News: Goes yard in win
Henderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 5-3 win over the Tigers in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.
Henderson's bat has warmed up over the last week-plus -- he's gone 14-for-34 (.412) with two homers and four RBI over his last eight contests. The shortstop is now batting .230 with a .720 OPS, 11 homers, 25 RBI, 27 runs scored, six stolen bases, 10 doubles and a triple over 51 games. Henderson has never had an OPS lower than .787 in a full season, so he should continue to improve.
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