Gunnar Henderson News: Handed first day off of 2026
Henderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Henderson had started in each of the Orioles' first 33 games of the season and hit a bit of a rough patch with six strikeouts over his last three contests, prompting manager Craig Albernaz to give the star shortstop his first day off of 2026. With lefty Max Fried on the mound for the Yankees, the Orioles will go with an all right-handed-hitting lineup that includes Blaze Alexander as Henderson's replacement at shortstop.
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