Gunnar Henderson News: Homers in win

Henderson went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Reds.

Henderson got off to a fast start, homering in the first inning and tacking on an RBI double in the second. He also drew two walks and, for the first time in 13 games this season, avoided striking out. The 23-year-old appears to be finding his rhythm and is now slashing .245/.286/.472 with two home runs, three RBI, nine runs scored and two steals across 56 plate appearances.