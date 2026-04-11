Gunnar Henderson News: Homers, steals in win
Henderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Giants.
Henderson broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a solo shot off Logan Webb before adding a stolen base in the seventh. The 24-year-old has now homered in four of his past five games while recording a double in the lone exception during that stretch. He's off to a strong start this year, slashing .246/.348/.614 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases across 66 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Henderson See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 65 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Henderson See More