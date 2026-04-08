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Gunnar Henderson News: Launches fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 8:13am

Henderson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the White Sox.

Henderson broke the tie with his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning with a two-run shot off Chris Murphy, providing the decisive runs in Baltimore's win Tuesday. The 24-year-old has been locked in at the plate lately, homering in three of his last five games while going 7-for-20 with five RBI, five runs scored and a 1.285 OPS over that stretch. After a down year power-wise in 2025, where he hit 17 homers across 651 plate appearances, Henderson is beginning to look more like his former self again at the plate.

Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles
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