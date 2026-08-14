Gunnar Henderson News: Logs four hits in Friday's win
Henderson went 4-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and an additional run scored during the Orioles' 6-5 win over the Rays on Friday.
Henderson matched a season high with four hits, the last of which was a two-run homer off Chris Roycroft in the eighth inning to extend Baltimore's lead to 6-2. Henderson has recorded at least three hits 12 times this season, including twice over his last three outings. He has an .888 OPS with one steal, two home runs and four RBI across 49 plate appearances in August.
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