Gunnar Henderson News: Powers Orioles with two homers
Henderson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Rays.
After Taylor Ward drew a leadoff walk in the first inning, Henderson wasted no time giving Baltimore the lead with a two-run homer off Steven Matz. He later added another long ball in the sixth inning for his first multi-homer game of the season. The star shortstop has started to heat up at the plate lately, batting 14-for-33 (.424) with three homers over his last 10 games. Henderson now has 13 home runs on the year and is slashing .222/.274/.440 with 10 doubles, one triple, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored and six stolen bases across 252 plate appearances.
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