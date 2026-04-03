Gunnar Henderson News: Swats second homer in loss
Henderson went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.
Henderson entered play Friday with just four hits on the season, so this was a breakthrough performance for the 24-year-old shortstop. Henderson doubled home Blaze Alexander in the fifth inning before taking Gregory Soto deep for a solo homer in the ninth. Through seven contests, Henderson is slashing .233/.303/.500 with two home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base across 33 plate appearances.
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