Gunnar Henderson News: Swipes two bags in victory

Henderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and two stolen bases in Monday's 5-1 win against the Diamondbacks.

Henderson had gone just 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts over three games after being activated off the injured list April 4, but he broke out of that slump with his two-hit performance Monday. The talented young shortstop padded his stat line with a pair of thefts, while the double was his first extra-base hit of the campaign. Henderson belted 37 homers and stole 21 bases during the regular season last year, so it's reasonable to expect his initial struggles to be temporary.