Gunnar Henderson News: Three more hits in win Friday
Henderson went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.
It was Henderson's second straight three-hit game after he posted a four-hit day last weekend. His bat appears to be heating up with the weather, as Henderson is 13-for-31 (.419) with three doubles, one homer, three RBI and three runs scored over his last seven games, raising his average 32 points. On the year, Henderson is slashing .229/.278/.425 with 10 long balls, 24 RBI, 26 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 14:64 BB:K across 230 plate appearances. Henderson's strikeout rate (27.8 percent) and walk rate (6.1 percent) are the worst marks of his career.
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