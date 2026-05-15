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Gunnar Henderson News: Working through slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Henderson went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

Henderson is mired in a deep power outage, but he was at least able to rip his second double of the month of May on Friday. The All-Star shortstop hasn't homered since April 26, which is a 16-game drought without a long ball. He's hitting a paltry .202 with 18 extra-base hits, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and five stolen bases across 188 at-bats on the year.

Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles
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