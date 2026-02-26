Gunnar Hoglund headshot

Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Battling knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Hoglund (hip) is scheduled to see a doctor about a knee issue that appeared toward the beginning of camp, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hoglund made just six starts with the A's last season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in June. He opened spring camp with the green light to work off a mound, but his throwing program will presumably be put on hold until the team has more information regarding his newest injury.

Gunnar Hoglund
Sacramento Athletics
