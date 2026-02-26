Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Battling knee injury
Hoglund (hip) is scheduled to see a doctor about a knee issue that appeared toward the beginning of camp, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hoglund made just six starts with the A's last season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in June. He opened spring camp with the green light to work off a mound, but his throwing program will presumably be put on hold until the team has more information regarding his newest injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Hoglund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Hoglund See More