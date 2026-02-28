Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Diagnosed with sprained knee
Hoglund was diagnosed with a sprained right knee Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hoglund's knee began bothering him near the beginning of spring training, and a visit to the doctor confirmed that he'd suffered a sprain. He has since started up a throwing program, but his status for Opening Day remains unclear.
