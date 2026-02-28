Gunnar Hoglund headshot

Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Diagnosed with sprained knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hoglund was diagnosed with a sprained right knee Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hoglund's knee began bothering him near the beginning of spring training, and a visit to the doctor confirmed that he'd suffered a sprain. He has since started up a throwing program, but his status for Opening Day remains unclear.

Gunnar Hoglund
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Hoglund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Hoglund See More
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
135 days ago