Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Done for 2026 after hip surgery

Hoglund (knee/back) will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season after undergoing surgery on his left hip Monday.

It's the same procedure that Hoglund underwent in June of 2025, which also caused him to miss the rest of the season. He opened the 2026 season on the IL due to a sprained right knee and a lumbar spine strain and was given a cortisone shot for his left hip in early May. However, his hip injury was severe enough to necessitate another procedure, but the added time on the shelf should allow his knee and back to also recover. Hoglund will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 campaign and will aim to be fully healthy for spring training.