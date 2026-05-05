Gunnar Hoglund headshot

Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Given cortisone injection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Hoglund (knee/back) was a cortisone injection in his left hip on May 1, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hoglund has been out all season with knee and back injuries, though the injection for his hip could be related to his back issue. He had begun a throwing progression in late April, but it seems a setback led to the cortisone injection. There is no timetable for Hoglund's return.

Gunnar Hoglund
Sacramento Athletics
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