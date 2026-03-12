Gunnar Hoglund headshot

Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Now dealing with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Hoglund (knee) is now dealing with a back injury that will delay his start to the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hoglund first suffered a right knee sprain early on in camp, but now it appears the back issue is the bigger concern. He has yet to make a Cactus League appearance and will not get into a game before camp breaks. It's unclear how long the back injury might shelve Hoglund, but he'll be ticketed for Triple-A Las Vegas once he's healthy.

Gunnar Hoglund
Sacramento Athletics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Hoglund See More
