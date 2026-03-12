Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Now dealing with back injury
Hoglund (knee) is now dealing with a back injury that will delay his start to the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hoglund first suffered a right knee sprain early on in camp, but now it appears the back issue is the bigger concern. He has yet to make a Cactus League appearance and will not get into a game before camp breaks. It's unclear how long the back injury might shelve Hoglund, but he'll be ticketed for Triple-A Las Vegas once he's healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Hoglund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunnar Hoglund See More