Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Starts throwing progression
Hoglund (knee/back) has begun a throwing progression, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hoglund missed all of spring training and the start of the season due to a right knee sprain and a back injury. He's starting his throwing program from scratch, so it's going to take the right-hander a long time before he's cleared to pitch in games.
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