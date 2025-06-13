Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Gunnar Hoglund headshot

Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Undergoing surgery, likely OFS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Hoglund (hip) is undergoing surgery Friday and is expected to miss the rest of the 2025 season, Hoglund's agent announced.

Hoglund was placed on the 15-day injured list June 2 due to a left hip impingement, and the injury will require surgery. The procedure is expected to end his 2025 season, but the expectation is that he'll make a full recovery for the 2026 campaign. In six starts with the A's this season, Hoglund logged a 6.40 ERA and a 23:11 K:BB across 32.1 innings. His long-term absence should mean more starting opportunities for Mitch Spence or Jacob Lopez.

Gunnar Hoglund
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now