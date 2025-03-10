Gunnar Hoglund News: Sent to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned Hoglund to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Hoglund was one of 13 players the Athletics reassigned or optioned to minor-league camp Monday in the club's latest round of roster cuts. The Athletics added the 25-year-old right-hander to their 40-man roster in November following a 2024 season in which he turned in a 3.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 119:37 K:BB in 130.2 innings at Las Vegas.