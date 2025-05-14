Fantasy Baseball
Gunnar Hoglund headshot

Gunnar Hoglund News: Takes first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Hoglund (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

Hoglund allowed just three runs across his first two MLB starts, but Los Angeles tagged him for three homers Wednesday to hand him his first loss. Another major difference from the right-hander's first two outings were free passes, as he entered Wednesday with only one walk issued. With J.T. Ginn (elbow) potentially nearing his return from the injured list, Hoglund's time in the Athletics' rotation could be running out despite a 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB over 16.1 innings.

Gunnar Hoglund
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
