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Gus Varland News: Charged with second blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Varland blew the save Saturday against the White Sox, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

Although it was Varland who was charged with the blown save, both of Chicago's two runs scored in the eighth frame went against Mitchell Parker, who allowed back-to-back baserunners to open the inning. The right-hander has been working his way into a tandem at closer with Clayton Beeter, and Saturday's showing shouldn't affect his status in the Nationals' bullpen. Through 10.1 innings, Varland has a 3.48 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB while converting two his four save chances.

Gus Varland
Washington Nationals
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