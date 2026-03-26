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Gus Varland News: Claims spot in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 10:59am

The Nationals announced Wednesday that Varland won a spot on the Opening Day roster.

The 29-year-old right-hander didn't pitch in the majors at all in 2025 and threw only 6.1 innings in the minors in the White Sox system, but Varland looked healthy this spring while posting a 5.23 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over 10.1 innings. The back of the Washington bullpen is unsettled, and Varland could work his way into a high-leverage role with a quick start to the campaign.

Gus Varland
Washington Nationals
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