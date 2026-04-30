Gus Varland News: Hangs on for four-out save

Varland secured the save Thursday against the Mets, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

The Nationals trusted the right-hander to record the final four outs Thursday, and Varland delivered despite letting the potential tying run to reach base. Primary closer Clayton Beeter (forearm) will miss at least one more week on the injured list, seemingly leaving the ninth-inning gig all to Varland for now. Varland is perhaps making a case for more save chances even when Beeter returns, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings.