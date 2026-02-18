Gus Varland headshot

Gus Varland News: Healthy for spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Varland (undisclosed) faced live hitters during Wednesday's full-squad workout.

Varland didn't pitch after July 28 last season while tending to an undisclosed injury, but he's seemingly back to full health for spring training. The Nationals added Varland to their 40-man roster via a waiver claim in January and will give him the chance to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen during camp. Over parts of two big-league seasons across stops with the White Sox, Brewers and Dodgers, Varland owns a 4.82 ERA and 47:24 K:BB over 46.2 innings.

Gus Varland
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gus Varland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gus Varland See More
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
28 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
126 days ago
Collette Calls: 2025 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2025 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
January 7, 2025