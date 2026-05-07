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Gus Varland News: Locks down fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Varland secured the save Thursday against the Twins, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

Varland filled the zone for 12 strikes among his 16 offerings, permitting a lone innocuous single to Byron Buxton in the eighth inning. The 29-year-old right-hander should continue to have Washington's closer role mostly to himself until Clayton Beeter (forearm) comes off the injured list. Varland has converted four of his six save opportunities, posting a 3.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 14.2 frames.

Gus Varland
Washington Nationals
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