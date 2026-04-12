Gus Varland News: Picks up save
Varland earned the save Sunday against the Brewers, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out one in a clean ninth inning.
With normal closer Clayton Beeter down after pitching two days in a row, Varland rewarded the coaching staff's faith in him for Sunday's save opportunity, working a clean, efficient ninth inning. The 29-year-old hadn't had a save up to that point in his entire career, so it's a first for Varland, who snapped a two-outing streak of allowing at least a run in the process. He now holds a 5.40 ERA in five innings pitched.
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