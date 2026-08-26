Gustavo Campero headshot

Gustavo Campero Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Angels placed Campero on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Campero injured the hamstring while running the bases during Tuesday's contest against the Guardians. He will be eligible to return in early September, but the outfielder could need more time than that, depending on the severity of the strain.

Gustavo Campero
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustavo Campero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustavo Campero See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago