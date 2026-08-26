Gustavo Campero Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring
The Angels placed Campero on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Campero injured the hamstring while running the bases during Tuesday's contest against the Guardians. He will be eligible to return in early September, but the outfielder could need more time than that, depending on the severity of the strain.
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