Gustavo Campero Injury: Pulled with leg injury
Campero was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with right hamstring tightness.
Campero came up limping after advancing to second base on a wild pitch in the second inning and was immediately lifted in favor of a pinch runner. He'll likely undergo imaging to determine whether he suffered a strain, and Jose Siri could be in line for more playing time in the near future if Campero needs to miss additional games.
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