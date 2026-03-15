Gustavo Campero headshot

Gustavo Campero News: Demoted to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Angels reassigned Campero to minor-league camp Saturday.

Campero logged 66 plate appearances over 28 games in the majors 2025, but with the Angels outfield in good health as Opening Day approaches, he never seemed to have much of a chance at breaking camp with the big club. The 28-year-old is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he'll likely take on an everyday role.

Gustavo Campero
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustavo Campero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gustavo Campero See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
218 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
224 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
225 days ago