Gustavo Campero News: Demoted to minor-league camp
The Angels reassigned Campero to minor-league camp Saturday.
Campero logged 66 plate appearances over 28 games in the majors 2025, but with the Angels outfield in good health as Opening Day approaches, he never seemed to have much of a chance at breaking camp with the big club. The 28-year-old is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he'll likely take on an everyday role.
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