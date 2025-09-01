Atlanta will be on the hook for the roughly $2 million remaining on Kim's contract this season, and the 29-year-old holds a $16 million player option for 2026. Kim had been on the shelf since Aug. 21 due to lower back inflammation, but he's ready for activation, according to Rosenthal. The 29-year-old infielder got off to a delayed start of the 2025 season after undergoing labrum surgery last fall, and he's slashed just .214\/.290\/.321 over 24 games at the big-league level while also missing time with calf, foot and back injuries. Once he's reinstated, Kim could wind up getting a look in an everyday role at shortstop for Atlanta down the stretch.