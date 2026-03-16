Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Cleared for fielding work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 7:01am

Kim (finger) arrived at spring training Monday and said that he's been cleared to take part in fielding drills, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After suffering a torn tendon in his right middle finger in an offseason accident, Kim underwent surgery Jan. 18 to address the injury and is facing an estimated recovery timeline of 4-to-5 months. Because he's mostly been limited to rehab work for the first two months post-surgery, Kim stayed home for the beginning of camp, but he's now far enough along in his recovery to start working out with the team again and increasing his baseball activities. Kim has yet to resume swinging a bat, which will the major hurdle that he will need to clear before embarking on a rehab assignment. Once he's ready to return from the injured list, Kim is expected to take over as Atlanta's everyday shortstop, but Mauricio Dubon will likely fill those duties for at least the first month and a half of the season.

Ha-Seong Kim
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ha-Seong Kim See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ha-Seong Kim See More
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
18 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
21 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
25 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
97 days ago