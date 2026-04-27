Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Cleared for rehab games
Kim (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Columbus this week, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
Kim has finally been cleared to play in games following surgery in January to address a torn tendon in his right middle finger. He's basically at the start of spring training, so Kim's rehab assignment should be a lengthy one. Kim will be in line for the bulk of the playing time at shortstop when he returns, though Mauricio Dubon has played well as a fill-in and will still see action at shortstop as part of a utility role.
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