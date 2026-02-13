Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Could be ready by early May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Friday that he's hopeful Kim (finger) will be ready to make his season debut in early May, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Kim had surgery in January to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger. The initial timeline provided had him returning by mid- to late-May in a best-case scenario, but is sounds like the veteran infielder could beat that timetable. Mauricio Dubon is expected to be Atlanta's primary shortstop while Kim recuperates.

Ha-Seong Kim
Atlanta Braves
