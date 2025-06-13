Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Kim (shoulder) was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday due to right hamstring tightness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Kim has yet to play in the majors this season while he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, but he did begin a rehab assignment late last month and has appeared in 12 games for Triple-A Durham. Across 49 trips to the plate with Durham, Kim is slashing .211/.347/.263 with just two extra-base hits, four RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases and an 8:5 BB:K. Kim is expected to resume his rehab stint as soon as next week.

Ha-Seong Kim
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now