Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Hitting shelf to begin season
Atlanta placed Kim (finger) on its 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Kim isn't expected to be ready to make his season debut until at least some point in the first half of May after he required surgery in January to address a torn tendon in his right middle finger. The 30-year-old reported to spring training March 16 to resume taking part in baseball activities, though he has yet to be cleared to resume swinging a bat. Mauricio Dubon is expected to serve as Atlanta's everyday shortstop while Kim is on the shelf.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ha-Seong Kim See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 202613 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club27 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East30 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers34 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker106 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ha-Seong Kim See More