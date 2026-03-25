Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Hitting shelf to begin season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Atlanta placed Kim (finger) on its 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Kim isn't expected to be ready to make his season debut until at least some point in the first half of May after he required surgery in January to address a torn tendon in his right middle finger. The 30-year-old reported to spring training March 16 to resume taking part in baseball activities, though he has yet to be cleared to resume swinging a bat. Mauricio Dubon is expected to serve as Atlanta's everyday shortstop while Kim is on the shelf.

Ha-Seong Kim
Atlanta Braves
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