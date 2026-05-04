Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Kim (finger) is moving his rehab assignment from Double-A Columbus to Triple-A Gwinnett this week, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.
Kim embarked on his rehab assignment in late April and is taking the next step in his recovery from surgery he underwent in January to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger. He went 3-for-9 with four walks, one steal and three runs scored across four outings in Double-A and will likely need a few outings in Triple-A before being cleared to return to the majors. Mauricio Dubon should continue to hold down the fort at shortstop until Kim is back with Atlanta.
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