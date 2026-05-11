Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Poised to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Kim (finger) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Kim has completed his rehab assignment as he works his way back from surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger. The 30-year-old slashed .286/.412/.321 with no home runs, one stolen base and a 6:4 BB:K over nine rehab contests between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett. Kim will take over as Atlanta's primary shortstop.

Ha-Seong Kim
Atlanta Braves
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