Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

The Rays transferred Kim (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The cleared 40-man roster spot will be filled by Connor Seabold. The move doesn't alter Kim's timeline to return, as he had always been expected back from shoulder surgery in late May, at the earliest. Kim began increasing the intensity of his baseball activities in late April, but it's not clear when he will be ready for a rehab assignment.