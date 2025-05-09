Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 9:30am

The Rays transferred Kim (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The cleared 40-man roster spot will be filled by Connor Seabold. The move doesn't alter Kim's timeline to return, as he had always been expected back from shoulder surgery in late May, at the earliest. Kim began increasing the intensity of his baseball activities in late April, but it's not clear when he will be ready for a rehab assignment.

Ha-Seong Kim
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now