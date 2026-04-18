Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Taking batting practice

Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Kim (finger) has resumed taking batting practice, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kim has been on the shelf since the beginning of the season as he finishes up his rehab from offseason finger surgery. Atlanta's skipper said that the team plans to have the 30-year-old shortstop begin playing in sim games Thursday, and he'll likely be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly afterward.