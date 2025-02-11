Ha-Seong Kim Injury: Targeting late-May return

The Rays are targeting late May for the season debut of Kim (shoulder), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kim had said earlier this offseason that he hoped to be ready to play by mid-April following labrum repair surgery on his right shoulder in October. However, he'll be brought along more slowly than that, effectively missing the first two months of the season. The Rays will use Taylor Walls and Jose Caballero at shortstop until Kim is ready.