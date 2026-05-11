Ha-Seong Kim News: Activated ahead of season debut

Atlanta activated Kim (finger) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Kim is ready for his season debut after working his way back from January surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger. The 30-year-old infielder hit .286/.412/.321 with zero home runs, one stolen base and a 6:4 BB:K over nine rehab contests between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett. Kim is set to take over as Atlanta's primary shortstop. Jorge Mateo had been seeking most of the reps at shortstop lately, as Mauricio Dubon has been needed more in the outfield with Ronald Acuna (hamstring). Mateo will now revert back to a reserve role, and Dubon will be a super utility player once Acuna is back in the fold.