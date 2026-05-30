Ha-Seong Kim News: On bench for third straight
Kim isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
Kim will grab a seat on the bench for a third consecutive game after going just 4-for-42 (.095) in 12 games since his return from the injured list. Jorge Mateo will start at shortstop for the third game in a row, and he could continue to get extra playing time while Atlanta waits for Kim to get on track after making his season debut a few weeks ago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ha-Seong Kim See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ha-Seong Kim See More