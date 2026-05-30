Ha-Seong Kim News: On bench for third straight

Kim isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cincinnati.

Kim will grab a seat on the bench for a third consecutive game after going just 4-for-42 (.095) in 12 games since his return from the injured list. Jorge Mateo will start at shortstop for the third game in a row, and he could continue to get extra playing time while Atlanta waits for Kim to get on track after making his season debut a few weeks ago.