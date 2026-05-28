Ha-Seong Kim News: Out of Thursday's lineup
Kim is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Boston.
Jorge Mateo will start at shortstop for Atlanta while Kim will head to the bench. After coming off the IL to make his season debut May 11, Kim has struggled to get it going at the plate, as he has gone 4-for-42 (.095 average) with just four runs and two RBIs.
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