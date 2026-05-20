Ha-Seong Kim News: Resting Wednesday
Kim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Mauricio Dubon will draw the start at shortstop while Kim heads to the bench for the second time since being activated from the 10-day injured list May 11. Through his first seven games with Atlanta, Kim has gone 2-for-23 (.087 average) with a 3:5 BB:K, two runs and one RBI.
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