Ha-Seong Kim News: Riding pine Saturday
Kim isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington.
Kim has notched a base hit and scored a run in each of his last three games, but he'll take a seat on the bench Saturday while Mauricio Dubon starts at shortstop, batting seventh.
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