Ha-Seong Kim headshot

Ha-Seong Kim News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Kim isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington.

Kim has notched a base hit and scored a run in each of his last three games, but he'll take a seat on the bench Saturday while Mauricio Dubon starts at shortstop, batting seventh.

Ha-Seong Kim
Atlanta Braves
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