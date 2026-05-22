Ha-Seong Kim News: Swipes first bag of year
Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Marlins.
The shortstop missed the first six weeks of the season while completing his recovery from finger surgery, and Kim looks like a player still scrambling to catch up. Over his first eight games, he's batting just .115 (3-for-26) with zero extra-base hits, but Thursday's steal was his first of 2026 and he's drawn a walk in three straight starts. Kim's also committed three errors.
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