Ha-Seong Kim News: Swipes first bag of year

Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

The shortstop missed the first six weeks of the season while completing his recovery from finger surgery, and Kim looks like a player still scrambling to catch up. Over his first eight games, he's batting just .115 (3-for-26) with zero extra-base hits, but Thursday's steal was his first of 2026 and he's drawn a walk in three straight starts. Kim's also committed three errors.